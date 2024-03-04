Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.75. 131,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.81 and a 200 day moving average of $457.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

