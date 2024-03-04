Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 1,352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.9 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

