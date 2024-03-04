Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 1,352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.9 days.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
About Northern Star Resources
