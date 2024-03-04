Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,462. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

