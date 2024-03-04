NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.58. NIO shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 17,907,925 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

