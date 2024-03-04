NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

