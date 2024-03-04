NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIO Stock Up 0.5 %
NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.