NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,668. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

