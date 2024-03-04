NFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00016528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.06 or 1.00048606 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00154390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

