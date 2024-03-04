Nexum Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $168.22 million and approximately $21,392.95 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

