New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded at Argus

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. New York Times has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 110,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 257,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

