New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.65

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.65 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 3569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

