Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,619 shares of company stock valued at $574,825 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

