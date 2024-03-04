Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.62.
In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,619 shares of company stock valued at $574,825 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
