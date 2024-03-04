Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 11.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 9.31 and a one year high of 11.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

