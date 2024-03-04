NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

