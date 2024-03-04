Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0187

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $816.10 million and $138.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,403.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00661461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00132959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00173062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00042527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,355,902,338 coins and its circulating supply is 43,663,718,542 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

