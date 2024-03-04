Needham & Company LLC Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $65.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Merus stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

