Needham & Company LLC Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Get DocGo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in DocGo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DocGo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.