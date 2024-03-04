Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nature Wood Group Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of Nature Wood Group stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 12,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159. Nature Wood Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.
About Nature Wood Group
