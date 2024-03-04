National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.08.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.58. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.