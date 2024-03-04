National Bank Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Outperform Spec Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.62.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

