Nano Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $188.49 million and $5.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,612.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00670761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00051993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00224781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00172449 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00042978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

