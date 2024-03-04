My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $93,406.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000136 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

