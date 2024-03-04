MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance
MPZZF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 277,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MPC Container Ships ASA
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.