MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 33,800 shares.

MPZZF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 277,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units.

