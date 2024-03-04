Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $333.54. 34,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

