Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $80,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:MS traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. 8,134,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

