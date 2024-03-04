Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $103,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.75. 5,571,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,186. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

