Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CAF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
