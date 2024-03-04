Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter valued at $144,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

