Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $13.68 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

