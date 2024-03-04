Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $382.04 on Monday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

