Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.69% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

