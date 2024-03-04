Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $736.10. 184,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

