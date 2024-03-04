Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $5,808,640.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,723,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $10.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $733.57. 358,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,521. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $651.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

