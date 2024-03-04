MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,311,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

