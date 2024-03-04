Monero Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $67.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $149.94 or 0.00225922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,368.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.27 or 0.00682966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00135900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00052272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00160056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,405,868 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

