MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $127.21 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $127.21 million and $36.48 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,662,704 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

