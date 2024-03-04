Mizuho Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LTH. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

