Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $95.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,132,524,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,789,264 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,132,441,372.8400393 with 1,062,637,061.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.36668802 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $98,107,566.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

