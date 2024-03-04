MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,980. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

