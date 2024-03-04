MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,192.30

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,192.30 and last traded at $1,192.30, with a volume of 138359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $620.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,725 shares of company stock valued at $68,565,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

