Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 146,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 125.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

MCHP opened at $87.00 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

