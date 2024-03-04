MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Gap Up to $63.19

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.19, but opened at $66.91. MGE Energy shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 93,803 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,110,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 64.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

