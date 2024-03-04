Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

