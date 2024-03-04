Metars Genesis Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00002993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $167.06 million and approximately $326,990.32 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,171,953 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.90744344 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $324,699.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

