Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTAL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MTAL opened at $12.30 on Monday. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

