Metahero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $33.91 million and $1.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

