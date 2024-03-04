Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 15,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,306. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
