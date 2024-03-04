Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 15,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,306. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

