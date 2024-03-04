MeridianLink (MLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock worth $30,658,617. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.