Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $36.38

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.38, but opened at $38.31. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 14,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Hovde Group downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $623.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.