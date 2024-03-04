Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $36.38

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.38, but opened at $38.31. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 14,360 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Hovde Group downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 6.9 %
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
