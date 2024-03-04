MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.79 and a 1-year high of C$30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

