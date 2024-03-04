MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.10

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 89378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MDA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

