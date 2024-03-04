McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $124.72 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

